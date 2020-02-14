Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
300 Odell Ave
Endicott, NY
View Map
Resources
Paul Fusco Obituary
Paul Fusco

Endicott - Paul A. Fusco, 49 of Endicott, passed away, Friday February 14, 2020 at his home. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Tony and Lena Fusco, John and Pearl Sportelli. He is survived by his parents, Tony and Maria Fusco; his sisters, Christine (Tom) Northrup, Johanna (Dean) Genberg; his nephews and niece, John and Matthew Northrup, Ayden and Natalie Genberg; his aunts and uncles, Anthony Sportelli, John (Donna) Sportelli, Rosemary (Ted) Colaizzi. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott and a graduate of Union Endicott High School. He was an avid sports fan and a good athlete, playing both Football and Track. He loved playing guitar, formula one racing and his family. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 11:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church 300 Odell Ave. Endicott, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY on Monday from 4 to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory can be made to either, Mercy House 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY or to 5005 Campuswood Dr. East Syracuse, NY 13057.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020
