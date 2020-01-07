|
Paul Halupke
Port Crane - Paul Halupke, 85, of Port Crane went to rest joining his wife January 4, 2020 at home. Born April 6, 1934 in Jermyn, PA, the eldest of 7. Paul graduated Valedictorian of Harford High in 1952.
Paul served the US Army. He met his wife Marlene Fitch at the square dances. They married November 27, 1958. Paul earned his Associates Degree in Electrical Engineering at Broome Community College. He worked at Singer-Link Aviation Simulation 35 years as a hardware test engineer supervisor.
He founded Paul's Garden in 1963, he grew and sold vegetables and u-pick strawberries. Paul enjoyed working on his farm and provided for the community. He was a talented handy man who built his home and always worked on a project. He loved sports and attending the grandchildren's events. When the 2006, 2011 floods occurred, Paul aided the community to repair neighbor's flood damaged properties.
Paul is predeceased by his wife Marlene who died of ALS in 2015, his parents, John and Katherine Urda Halupke, siblings: Dolores Keane, Eugene, Walter and John Halupke. He is survived by his children Timothy (Mary) Halupke, Karen (Ron) Hollenbeck, Lori (Tony) Walling; grandchildren: Cara, Joe, Adam, Alexa, Nicholas, Caleb, Blake, Aaron; siblings Joyce and Andy Halupke.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Michael's Orthodox Chruch, 296 Clinton Street, Binghamton, Friday at 9:30 a.m. Fr. James Dutko will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers consider memorial donations to St. Michael's Church: 296 Clinton St., Binghamton, NY 13905 or ALS Association of Upstate NY, Team Marlene, 135 Old Cove Rd., Suite 213, Liverpool, NY 13090.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020