Paul Hamill
Binghamton - Paul Hamill, of Binghamton, NY, died on December 24, 2019 with his family by his side at Wilson Hospital, Johnson City, NY. Paul, age 54, was born and raised in Johnson City, NY. He is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Helen Hamill. Survived by his siblings: Robert and Linda Hamill, Candor, Ny; Joseph and Susan Hamill, Campville, NY; Ann Bronson, Chesapeake, VA; Donna and Gary Lange, Apalachin, NY; Paternal aunt, Marceil Hamill, Maine, NY; Maternal aunt, Hilda Parker, Conklin, NY. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family would like to thank the following agencies for all the years of care they provided: Joshua House, Sidney, NY; Bridgewater Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Binghamton, NY; NYState OPWDD (office people with developmental disabilities) and UHS Wilson Memorial Hospital, Johnson City , NY. At Paul's Request services will be Private. Friends wishing may make memorial donations to a charity of their choosing. Private burial at Vestal Memorial Park at a later date. Arrangements are by th J.F. Rice Funeral Home 150 Main Street, Johnson City, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020