Paul Helm
Vestal, NY - Paul G. Helm, 74, of Vestal, Passed away peacefully at home June 3, 2020. Paul was born September 9, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy as a Combat Medic. He returned home and continued to help his community working as an LPN. He spent his life serving the Lord and spreading the Good News. Paul was a kind and compassionate man who enjoyed helping others. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Helm and Katherine Mikles and his loving wife, Diana L. Helm. He is survived by his brother, John Helm; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Genevieve Helm; daughter, Christina Cherry and multiple grandchildren. There are currently no plans for a Memorial Service due to current public health concerns. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Paul's name to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at http://www.nmcrs.org or call 1(800)-654-8364. Express condolences online at www.SavageFS.com. Arrangements entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.