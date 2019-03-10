|
Paul J Bellocchio
- - Paul J Bellocchio passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2019. He was born in New York State.
Paul was a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and earned a Masters of Physics from Binghamton University. He retired in Brentwood, CA after 46 years of service as an engineer at L3 Communications (Link Simulator), working in Binghamton, NY and then Arlington, TX.
He loved spending time with his family, amateur radio, and the Boy Scouts. Most who knew him remember him for his infectious laugh.
Viewing/vigil will be held 5-6:30pm on March 11 (Holy Cross Chapel, Antioch, CA); the funeral mass is at 11am on March 12 (Immaculate Heart of Mary, Brentwood, CA). In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to causes dear to Paul: the West Point Association of Graduates: www.westpointaog.org/giveonline or Boy Scout Troop 201, First United Methodist Church, 53 McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.
Paul is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara, children Elizabeth (Michael), and Andrew (Katie), his sister Diane (Brian), 4 beloved granddaughters (Abby, Anna, Keira, and Corinne), and many other family members.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2019