Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
801 Main Street
Vestal, NY
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
801 Main Street
Vestal, NY
Paul J. Brazill Obituary
Paul J. Brazill

Vestal - Paul J. Brazill of Vestal, NY died peacefully at home, with his family holding vigil, on December 3. A beloved husband, brother, father, and grandfather, Paul is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betsy Dougherty Brazill; two daughters, Christine and Maureen Brazill-Husband (Steve); two sons, Kevin (Erin McGovern) and Bob (Andrea Monico); and six grandchildren, Ethan, Collin, Lilly, Elizabeth, Benjamin, and Vincent. He is also survived by three brothers, Thomas (Kathleen), Martin (Carolyn), and Terry (Anita); two sisters, Barbara Smith (Bill) and Mary Beth Dwyer (John, deceased); and 22 nieces and nephews. A native of Scranton, PA, Paul worked his way through Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton. He served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and most valued being stationed in Londonderry, N. Ireland where he connected with his ancestry and established a life-long love for Ireland and her people. He and Betsy enjoyed traveling to Ireland, across Europe, and throughout the US. A tireless and dedicated father, Paul earned his MBA from Binghamton University (BU) while raising his young family and working at Security Mutual, where he excelled for many years. Paul immersed himself in the community at all stages of his life: raising funds for the local Boy Scout Council, helping non-native-speaking Ph.D. candidates at BU edit their dissertations, and volunteering at Lourdes Hospital, among many other contributions. He remained active until shortly before his death, enjoying Broadway shows and BU basketball games with Betsy. A Funeral Mass for Paul will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 11 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main Street, Vestal. The family will receive friends on Saturday at Church from 10 AM until Mass time at 11 AM. Burial will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, PA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Paul requested donations to Catholic Charities of Broome County, 232 Main Street, Binghamton, NY 13905 or Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
