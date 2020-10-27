Paul J. Caffrey, 90, of Endicott, New York passed away early Tuesday morning at the New York Veterans Home in Oxford, NY after beating the odds at the end of his life just as he did at the beginning of his life. Paul was born on November 8th, 1929 in Childs, PA to Harry and Bridget Caffrey. Paul is predeceased by his sisters Sister Doris, Margaret, Henrietta, Marion, Theresa, and Nancy and brothers John and Harold Caffrey who died in combat in Normandy, France. Paul is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marie, daughters MaryAnn (Joseph) Fritsch and Joyce (Leonard) Mantei, granddaughters, Sarah (Ron) Lewin, Jacqueline (Sean) Cousart, AnneMarie and Emily Mantei, and great-grandsons, Aidan and Rory Lewin.
Paul was truly a wonderful, caring, fun-loving man who was always the life of the party wherever he went. Anyone that Paul ever came across, he would tease and coin a nickname for them such as Yatsko, Tornado (Emily), or Sarge. He was an avid World War II history expert who read extensively on his personal hero, General George S. Patton. There was nothing more that Paul loved than passing time with his beloved granddaughters, reading, going out with his longtime friends (Ed, Jim, and Bill) and playing the lottery. Paul proudly served in the U.S. Army for 44 months in occupied Germany. He was a past Commander of the VFW Post #1449 in Endicott, NY and a 50+ year member of the American Legion.
A private funeral will be held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Paul's name to the New York State Veterans Home in Oxford, NY. We are beyond appreciative for the tender care he received while there. Paul will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Please visit ParsonsFuneral.Com
to offer your condolences.