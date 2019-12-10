|
Paul J. Hoffmann
Johnson City - 88, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Wilson Hospital joining his lifetime sweetheart and wife Doris who passed away in April. Paul is also predeceased by his parents Jorgen and Inger Hoffmann. Paul is survived by his children Ellen (Jim) McCormick; Paul (Nadine) Hoffmann, Laura (John) Shantillo, John (Leslie) Hoffmann; 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He loved sports, playing football and baseball at Wesleyan University in Connecticut. Paul served in the US Navy from 1953-1956 while stationed in Europe. He worked for IBM for 24 year before retiring down in North Carolina. After retirement, Paul and Doris spent many years traveling and enjoying their time with dear friends. He was always the life of the party. Paul's greatest joy came from his family. He was a loved father and grandfather and his presence will be deeply missed. A private service will be held at the family's convenience. Donations can be made in Paul's memory to the United Methodist Homes Foundation - Hilltop Campus, 10 Acre Place, Binghamton, NY 13904.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019