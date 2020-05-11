Paul J. Semo
Paul J. Semo, 52, of Bemus Point, NY, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in his home.
He was born October 18, 1967 in Binghamton, NY, a son of John and Barbara Cerwonka Semo.
Paul earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame and his master's degree in political science from the University of Queensland in Australia.
Surviving are his wife, Jennifer Alaimo Semo, his parents, John and Barbara Semo of Lewiston, NY, a brother, Michael (Lesley) Semo and a niece, Claire Semo all of Carmel, IN.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Visitation will not be observed.
You may leave words of condolence to Paul's family at www.lindfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 11 to May 12, 2020.