|
|
Paul J. Walls
Binghamton - Paul J. Walls, 90, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was predeceased by his sister Dorothy and brother Glenn. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Mabel Walls; his daughter and son-in-law Susan Walls and Wendell Beverly; grandson Paul Howard Beverly; granddaughter AdaLee Beverly and brother Donald Walls. He was a member of St. Paul's Church and retired from the Local 112 Plumbers Union after 50 years of service.
A Private Graveside Service will be held in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020