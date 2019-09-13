|
Paul K. Otto
Greene - Paul K. Otto, 94, of Greene, passed away at Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born June 20,1925 in Utica, NY. son of the late Paul W. and Phoebe (Brooks) Otto. He was also predeceased by his son, Paul; brother-in-law, Richard Christensen and nephew, Robert Christensen. He is survived by his children, Phil (Carolyn) Otto of Norwich, Phyllis (Jon) Smith of Binghamton and Paula (Gregg) Gevaudan of MD; six grandchildren, Katherine (Nick), Audrey (Spero), Gregg II, Joel, Nate and Mike; two great-grandchildren, Zoey and Peter; "favorite" sister, Catharine Christensen and niece, Nancy and family. Paul graduated from Whitesboro Central School class of 1943. He served his country in the US Navy during WWII as a Seabee First Class. Paul retired after 33 years with the US Post Office in Binghamton, NY. He liked the Detroit Tigers and was an avid fisherman. He was a strong, proud man who enjoyed his solitude and picking blueberries. The family would like to thank the personnel at the NYS Veterans' Home, Oxford, for their care and kindness over the past three years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels Chenango County Office on Aging, 5 Court Street, Norwich, NY 13815. Private services are under direction of Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 13, 2019