Paul Kintner III
Tucson - Paul Kruger Kintner III, 68 of Tucson, passed away unexpectedly September 1, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson surrounded by his loving family. Born on Friday the 13th of April, 1951, Paul was a true Renaissance Man. He graduated from Vestal High School, SUNY Broome, Binghamton University and obtained his Master of Science degree from Cornell University. He loved the natural sciences and was particularly fascinated by fossils and minerals. He was a world traveler and collector of treasures, a life-long hockey player, and played poker in several World Series of Poker events in Las Vegas. Paul was generous beyond words, always giving to friends, family, and especially his mother. He was predeceased by his father, Paul Kintner Jr.; his brother, Mark Kintner; and nephew, Turner Schuetz. He is survived by his mother, Josephine (Matolka) Kintner, four siblings Kathleen Griswold, Patricia Kintner (Dan Allard), Suzanne (Gary) Brogdale, Bernard Kintner; seven nephews, two nieces and numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins and great nieces and nephews. PKKIII was one of a kind and will be forever missed. Entombment will take place Saturday, November 2 at 12 p.m. in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell. A Celebration of Life will follow from 2-5 p.m. at the Vestal Elks Lodge, 2071 Vestal Parkway West, Vestal, NY. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Mercy House 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019