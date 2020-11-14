Paul L. Martin, Jr.
Owego - Paul L. Martin Jr., age 83, passed away peacefully at Robert Packer Hosp. Paul was born July 1, 1937 to Paul and Dorothy Martin Sr. Paul had a brain surgery 3 yrs. ago and had been working hard to recover until recently contracting COVID. Paul graduated from OFA in 1956 and served in the Army. Paul retired from IBM after 35 yrs., was a Tioga County Sheriff Deputy and a Judge for Town of Tioga for 27 yrs. Besides his family who he loved dearly, Paul's passions were restoring a 1947 Army jeep, ham radios, law enforcement, camping in the Adirondacks, hunting & trapping (he wrote a trapping book called "Fox Fever"). Paul had written sports articles, took sports pictures for the Gazette and Times, and taught first aid classes. He enjoyed his garden and being in his Man Cave tinkering. Paul could fix about anything! So many things he did, a remarkable talented man that leaves a mark on this world and will be dearly missed. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Paul Sr. & Dorothy Martin and his sister Kay Hartman. Paul is survived by his wife Sally (Brown) of 56 yrs.; 3 children, Diane Neira, Jeffrey (Tonya) Martin, Lori Martin-Carson (Steve); 6 grandchildren Laurel, Logan & Cameron Neira, Trevor, Kaitlin & Jared Martin; and several nieces & nephews. Thank you goes to Riverview Nursing Home for their care. He touched many residents/workers there with his dry sense of humor. Also thank you to Dr. Jim Raftis who saw Paul several times at Robert Packer ER and was with Paul close to the end. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 21st from 2:00 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. with funeral services being held at 4:00 p.m. with full military honors being accorded at Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Please Note: All State Required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Owego, NY. Funeral services will be live streamed at www.emfaheyfuneralhome. com at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Paul Martins memory to the VFW Post #1371, 207 Main St., Owego, NY 13827 or Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Ave., Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Paul's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com