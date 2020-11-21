Paul M. Pease Jr.
Shelton, CT & Binghamton, NY - Paul M. Pease Jr., age 74, peacefully entered into eternal rest in the early morning hours of Thursday, November 19, 2020, in the comfort of his home, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of fifty years to Constance Krager Pease.
Paul was born in Johnson City, NY on November 11, 1946, son of the late Paul M. Pease Sr. and Margaret Koltz Pease. He honorably served in the U.S. Army in Germany during Vietnam. Paul was a retired member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 112 in Elmira, NY. He enjoyed traveling with his wife in their RV, mowing and trimming any lawn to perfection, and was a fan of NASCAR.
In addition to his wife Connie, he is survived by loving daughters, Nicole Foote and husband Brian of Derby, CT, and Paula Fern and husband Spencer of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY, cherished grandchildren, Jiline and Ryan Foote and Paige and Payton Fern. He is also survived by a brother, John Pease of FL. In addition, he was very close with his brothers and sisters in law, many nieces and nephews, and also a special aunt, Nancy Krager. He was predeceased by his sister, Susan Pease.
Due to the pandemic, the family has decided on a private funeral service. A celebration of Paul's life will be announced by the family when everyone can appropriately gather. Memorial contributions in Paul's name can be made to Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven and Yale Cancer Center at www.giveclosertofree.org
. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI FUNERAL HOME in Ansonia, CT has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Paul's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
.