Paul Monaco



Endicott - Paul Monaco, 94, of Endicott, New York, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. Paul graduated from U-E High School and served in the US Navy. He retired from IBM in 1984. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved gardening and yard work and for over 40 years taking care of his large blueberry patch.



Paul was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Theodora Monaco, 2 brothers, Francis Monaco and Eugene Monaco, and 1 sister, Constance (Monaco) Donlick. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret Monaco; 3 children, Paula Andrus, Joseph (Julia) Monaco, and Linda Monaco (Mary Nye); a brother, Arthur (Helen) Monaco; 5 grandchildren, Alicia (Tony) Allen, Valerie Andrus, Angela (Brian) Card, Bethany (Tyler) Smith, and Jordann Monaco; 23 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 4 from 4-6pm at Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 E. Main St. Endicott, NY. A private celebration of life will be held at the family's convenience.









