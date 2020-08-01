1/1
Paul Monaco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Monaco

Endicott - Paul Monaco, 94, of Endicott, New York, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. Paul graduated from U-E High School and served in the US Navy. He retired from IBM in 1984. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved gardening and yard work and for over 40 years taking care of his large blueberry patch.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Theodora Monaco, 2 brothers, Francis Monaco and Eugene Monaco, and 1 sister, Constance (Monaco) Donlick. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret Monaco; 3 children, Paula Andrus, Joseph (Julia) Monaco, and Linda Monaco (Mary Nye); a brother, Arthur (Helen) Monaco; 5 grandchildren, Alicia (Tony) Allen, Valerie Andrus, Angela (Brian) Card, Bethany (Tyler) Smith, and Jordann Monaco; 23 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 4 from 4-6pm at Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 E. Main St. Endicott, NY. A private celebration of life will be held at the family's convenience.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved