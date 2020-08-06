Paul S. Bennett
Vestal - Paul S. Bennett, 83, of Vestal, crossed the finish line on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother Irene VanCott Rice, grandmother Eula VanCott, brother James Bennett, Sister in law Ann Bennett, & two sisters. Step son Michael Partridge and mother in law Bessie Potter, brothers in law Jim Potter & Forest Potter. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Gail Bennett, his children, Patrice, Rich & Cindy, Jeff & Deborah, Penny & Ed, Barbara & Jeff, Linda & Jerry, & daughter in law Stephanie. Grandchildren, Mary & Chris, Amanda & Jeff, John, Ericka & John, Brad, Anthony, Courtney & Eric, Britney, Kayla & Alexandria, and Ashley & Jared. Great grandchildren, Riley, Lily, Samantha & Charlotte. Also survived by many extended family members.
Paul loved vintage vehicles, the British Car Club, Dirt Track racing, NASCAR & Shelly's Coffee Crew. The family will receive friends, Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC, 765 Main Street, Vestal. Private burial will be held at Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal.
A special thank you for all the love and support to the Horn family. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
.