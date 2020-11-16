Paul SzymanskiJohnson City - Paul Michael Szymanski ,50, left this earth unexpectedly on November 14,2020. Paul was met at the heavenly gates with open arms by his mother Patricia and grandmother Mabel Edic. Paul is resting in peace due to his Catholic faith. Paul was raised in Johnson City and attended BOCES and Johnson City Schools. He loved everything JC had to offer from church services, diners, field days/ fireworks and especially the Christmas parade. He also loved Rome NY where lived for a period of time and liked to collect any memorabilia with the words ROME on it. There will be in person services on Tuesday, 11/17/20, at the Vestal Hills Memorial Park, 3997 Vestal Rd, Vestal, NY 13850. The services will begin at 1pm. Representatives from the funeral home will meet attendees at the office right inside of the entrance of the cemetery and 1pm they will lead the attendees to the site for the proceedings. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory.