Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Paul Victor Andrews

Paul Victor Andrews Obituary
Paul Victor Andrews

Vestal - Paul Victor "Vic" Andrews died at age 97 on January 25, 2020 in Florida. His wife and two daughters were by his side. Vic was predeceased by his brothers, Willis & Earle Andrews and sister-in-law, Esther. He is survived by his wife Winnie (nee Webster). Vic and Winnie had recently celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary. Vic is also survived by daughter, Karen, daughter Joanne and son-in-law Joe Meisenhelder; granddaughter, Jennifer Meisenhelder, great granddaughter, Jovanna, sister-in-law Leona Andrews, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Vic was born in Owego, NY in 1922 and lived in and around Vestal his whole life except for his time in the Army Air Corps. He was a proud veteran of WWII, serving in the Army Air Corps in India, Burma, and China. After the war, Vic worked at IBM Endicott and retired after 36 years. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC, 765 Main St., Vestal. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Tracy Creek Cemetery, Vestal, NY. In lieu of flowers, Vic would be honored if you would "Thank a Vet" the next time that you meet one. Also, contributions may be made to Tracy Creek Memorial Church or Gideons International.

As of January 25, 2020, Earth is poorer and Heaven is richer.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
