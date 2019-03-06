Paul W. Musshafen



Binghamton - Paul W. Musshafen of Binghamton, NY and places unknown, left on a new journey March 4, 2019 to join his wife Cheryl who left in 1995. Paul leaves behind his four children plus their families- James and Betsy Musshafen of Scottsville, Christine and Jeff Boerner of West Windsor, Michael and Sue Musshafen of Lisle, and Diane and Michael Meeker of West Windsor; eight grandchildren Christopher, Mariel, Matthew, Mason, Joseph, Amy, Carissa, and Janelle; and seven great-grandchildren Madelyn, Bradley, Noah, Olivia, Ellison, Emma and Milo. Also, three sisters, Margaret, MaryAnn, and Regina as well as three brothers Robert, George and John, and an older brother Donald that predeceased him. Paul's mother Mary and father William of Bergen, NY also predeceased him. Paul was a Civil Engineer and a veteran of the US army 11th Airborne Division. Paul was an active lifetime member and Royal Habitat Partner of the Rocky Mountain Elk foundation. He was also a dog lover and rescued dogs, most recently a German Shepherd named Bronco that also survived him. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 until 7pm at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Friday at St. Mary's Church in Kirkwood, NY. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to RMEF or the Broome County Humane Society. "To my family and friends, do not shed a tear for me, just remember I lived my life my way and had a great time doing it." Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary