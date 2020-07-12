Paula A. Warholic
Souderton, PA (Formerly of Endicott) - Paula A. Warholic, of Souderton, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Grand View Hospital, West Rockhill Township. She was 56. She was the beloved wife of David Warholic. Born in Endicott, New York, she was the daughter of the late Robert Welch and the late Elizabeth (Vavra) Welch Esposito. Paula was a graduate of Union-Endicott High School, Endicott, New York. Most recently, Paula had been employed for 12 years as a floral designer for A. C. Moore, Royersford. She was a member of Saint Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Hatfield.
A talented floral designer, Paula was an avid gardener, who also enjoyed baking and going to craft shows. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Michael Wood, and his wife, Nicolette, of Endicott; her daughter, Danielle Warholic, of Souderton; a granddaughter, Vaeda Wood, of Endicott; a grandson, Bodie Wood, of Endicott; and a brother, Robert Welch, of Spencerport, New York.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lisa Welch. A Funeral Mass will be held, Saturday August 1st, at 12 Noon at St. Joseph's Church 207 Hayes Ave. Endicott, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at St. Joseph's Church on Saturday August 1st, from 11:00 AM until time of Mass at 12 Noon. SOCIAL DISTANCING PROTOCOLS AND MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Warholic's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
online at www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving
.