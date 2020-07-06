Paula BaronBinghamton - Paula Baron, 69 of Binghamton, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, William & Olga (Dwornik) Baron, numerous Aunts & Uncles and one special Aunt, Mary Ann Burgher. She is survived by her Brother, Bill (Lynn) Baron and their children, Yule (Allison) & Katie, Cleveland, OH; her Achieve & Helen Street IRA family; her Aunt, Mary Dahulich; several cousins and one with whom she was closest and shared many memories, Sheila Jackson, who was also Paula's "Guardian Angel" being Paula's greatest Advocate. Paula loved the Wizard of Oz, Elvis Presley, and the Sound of Music. She loved dogs, especially her childhood dog, Laddie, whom she never forgot. Paula brought great joy to those around her with her singing of several favorite songs and in reciting the Our Father. Paula was the essence of innocence, always so sweet, but on rare occasions could swear like a truck driver when she didn't like something! It is with heartfelt gratitude that Paula's family would like to thank the Achieve & Helen St. staffs for the loving & compassionate care they provided to Paula, especially during the time of pandemic when Paula's health had significantly declined. Special thanks & gratitude to Pastor Bob Gaska for faithfully visiting Paula twice a week to sing and pray with her and provide spiritual support. "The sky is a little brighter with its newest shining star." Graveside services will be held, Wednesday, July 8th at 1:30 PM at Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Cemetery, Endwell. There will be no calling hours. For those wishing, donations in Paula's memory can be made to ACHIEVE, 125 Cutler Pond Rd., Binghamton, NY 13905.