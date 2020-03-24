|
|
Paula H. VanValkenburgh
Red Moon Shining - Was called home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 21, 2020.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8 (NIV)
Predeceased by our mother, Dana VanValkenburgh. Survived by our father, James F. VanValkenburgh; siblings - Pamela (Bob) Shear; Priscilla (Mike) Kilker, Patricia Clowers, Mitchell (Susie) VanValkenburgh; Jamie Zang; and James (Corinna) VanValkenburgh; her fur baby (dog) - Electra; and many nieces and nephews.
Paula was born on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, SD (1956); raised in the Broome County area graduating from Chenango Forks HS in '74; and medically retired from the Binghamton Psychiatric Center.
Despite her physical limitations, Paula freely gave of her Time, Talent & Treasure, touching many lives. She was an active partner of City Church in Binghamton, serving in outreach opportunities (community meal, baking ministry, food pantry, Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas Angel Tree, crocheting and leading the prayer shawl ministry). Her presence brought joy to the small groups, Bible studies, the 50+ breakfast and other activities she participated in.
Receiving her power wheel chair and van with a lift gave her back some independence. It freed her to once again enjoy her love of shopping, often zipping up and down the aisles. We considered putting a GPS on her chair so we could find her! This earned her the name Zippy.
Paula loved cooking and baking and we enjoyed whatever she made. She was an avid reader; knew the BINGO circuit and frequented many locations; bowling leagues for many years (even while wearing her portable oxygen). Additional hobbies included enjoying plays at the Cider Mill; completing the daily Wonderword search and Jumble puzzles; playing cards and Scrabble using words we've never heard of but were indeed words; and playing POGO on her computer (she couldn't let a badge go by).
Paula was kind and witty to those she encountered. She will be lovingly remembered by family and friends as a caring daughter, sister, and generous, faith-filled friend. She blessed so many people.
"His master replied, 'Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness!' " Matthew 25:21 (NIV)
Due to current circumstances, a life celebration service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation for Missions & Outreach Ministry to "City Church - Binghamton" OR "Humane Society" in Binghamton, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020