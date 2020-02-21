|
Paulette B. DeRado
Binghamton - Paulette B. Staniszewski DeRado, 74 of Binghamton, NY passed away on February 19, 2020 after a brief illness that she faced, as with everything in her life, with grace, dignity and determination. Paulette was predeceased by her immigrant grandparents, parents; Joseph & Stephanie and brother Joe. She is survived by her son Jeffery DeRado of Binghamton & his girlfriend, Stacey; ex-husband Fred DeRado of Binghamton; niece Jennifer Staniszewski; nephew Kevin Staniszewski , sister-in-law Cheryl Staniszewski all of Endicott and numerous dear friends and several cousins. Paulette grew up in a multi-generational household in "Polish Heaven", graduating from Johnson City High School in 1963 going on to work in local Radio and TV including time at WINR. Later Paulette would work at First City National Bank which evolved into Chase Bank, holding many positions and titles over 20 years. She went on to work as the Office Manager for Johnson Lauder & Savage, LLP retiring after 15 years. Paulette had also returned to school graduating from BCC with an Associate's Degree, leading to her next career as a Medical Transcriptionist for the Guthrie Heath Care System until late 2019. Her greatest passions in life; her ballet dancing, baking special treats for everyone she knew, throwing lovely dinner parties, hosting family and friends for the holidays and birthdays, getting all of her Christmas shopping done before June, classical music, spending time with her dear friends; Suzan & Jim, Judy, Walter, Sandy, Carol & Bob, decorating Jeff's and Jennifer's houses, the numerous string of cats who adopted her over the years and her fur grandbaby, Riley.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 10:30am from the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC., 300 East Main Street, Endicott. The Rev. Clarence Rumble will officiate. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home, Monday from 5-7pm, and Tuesday from 9:30am until the service time at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, Lourdes Pet Therapy Program through Bright & Beautiful Therapy Dogs or the BC Humane Society.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020