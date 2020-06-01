Paulette Marie Solyan
Binghamton - Paulette Marie Solyan, 65, Binghamton, passed away on May 27 after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her parents Walter and Julia (Malinich), a brother, Mark, and a sister, Kathie (Rzodski). She is survived by a brother Tim (Maryann Owazany) Solyan, a brother in law, Mitch Rzodski, an uncle, Frank Malinich, aunts, Marsha Malinich and Faith Malinich, two special cousins, Joan Keuchel and Christine Chuderski, many other cherished cousins, and several lifelong as well as longtime friends.
Paulette worked at various organizations during her long healthcare career. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, baseball and football with a rooting interest in the New York Yankees and a passion for the Washington Redskins.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paulette's memory to the Humane Society or to a charity of your choice.
Kindly share your reflections of Paulette on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Binghamton - Paulette Marie Solyan, 65, Binghamton, passed away on May 27 after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her parents Walter and Julia (Malinich), a brother, Mark, and a sister, Kathie (Rzodski). She is survived by a brother Tim (Maryann Owazany) Solyan, a brother in law, Mitch Rzodski, an uncle, Frank Malinich, aunts, Marsha Malinich and Faith Malinich, two special cousins, Joan Keuchel and Christine Chuderski, many other cherished cousins, and several lifelong as well as longtime friends.
Paulette worked at various organizations during her long healthcare career. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, baseball and football with a rooting interest in the New York Yankees and a passion for the Washington Redskins.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paulette's memory to the Humane Society or to a charity of your choice.
Kindly share your reflections of Paulette on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.