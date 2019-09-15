|
Pauline Buchta
- - Pauline Buchta passed away peacefully into new life on September 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband Martin Joseph & daughter Patricia, survived by nine forever grateful children Robert, Richard, David, James, Suzanne, Christine, Martin, Michael, and Teresa, their spouses Tracy, Diane, Donna, Timothy, Kathy, Debbie, and Rich and over 45 grand, great-grand and great-great-grand children.
Know that this is only a glimpse at a great life and to really capture Pauline would require volumes. She could out bake Mrs. Fields, nurse better than Florence Nightingale, work harder than James Brown and equaled Mother Teresa in her capacity for love, patience and compassion. She was altogether cute and funny and boy could those little legs move! She was always kind and ready to help both friend and even foe. You could always count on her to be on your side and with 10 kids that is both an art and science. No not true, that was Pauline.
Created for greatness by God not to be a queen, princess, or revolutionary but rather a mom. The old joke to look in a dictionary; surely if you looked up MOM, we would expect to see a picture of our beloved mother. You could only wish to see her smile, hear her laugh, smell her kitchen, taste her zazvornicky cookies, or feel her warm embrace. We were given all these gifts many, many times over. Because we were all her favorite!
There is deep emptiness that she is gone but her great goodness lives on in our memories and hearts and knowing mom she is, as we speak, at the foot of the Lord soliciting our happiness and well-being; still being our mom.
Friends are invited to share their memories of mom with her family during visitation on Sunday, September 22, from 2-5 at Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect St, Binghamton. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10 at SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 148 Clinton St, Binghamton. Burial at Spring Forest Cemetery will follow.
Instead of flowers, mom would love for you to do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness in her name. Memorial donations may also be made to Knollwood Army Distaff Foundation, 6200 Oregon Ave NW, Washington DC 20015 who provided care for her during her final years.
Kindly share your reflections of Pauline on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 15 to Sept. 20, 2019