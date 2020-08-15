Pauline E. Kostun



Castle Creek N.Y. - Pauline E. Kostun, 82, of Castle Creek N.Y., passed away July 22, 2020, at Willow Point nursing home in Vestal N.Y., due to complications with the Covid 19 virus.



She was survived by her brothers Robert Donato, Paul Donato, Donald Webster, Frank Webster; sister Barbara Webster (Kobbe); four sons and their significant others, John and Brenda, Michael and Jeanie, James and Dawn, and Jamie Kostun; grandchildren Tyler, Alex, Brockton, Jesse, Devin, and Rebecca; along with numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband John Kostun; mother Mary Webster; stepfather Harold Webster; sister Charlotte Emerick; and brother Harold L. Webster.



Funeral services will be determined at a future date after the threat of the Covid 19 virus subsides. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store