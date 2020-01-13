|
|
Pauline Grace Mastrogiacomo Savoni
Seal Beach, CA - July 20, 1929 - January 3, 2020
Pauline Grace Mastrogiacomo Savoni was born July 20, 1929 in Saranac Lake, New York, to Domenico and Annette Mastrogiacomo. Pauline died peacefully in her sleep, at her beloved Leisure World, Seal Beach, California, home, with the support of Haven Hospice Team and her 24-hour caregivers (Amity In-Home Care) on January 3, 2020.
Pauline was a graduate of Union-Endicott High School, Class of 1947. In 1949, Pauline married the first love of her life, Joseph L. Savoni, to whom she affectionately referred as "Pep." They lived in Endwell and Endicott, New York for many years. Early on, Pauline was a mom and homemaker, raising three boys. She took classes at night, becoming a skillful artist specializing in oil paintings, and dabbling in water color. Pauline subsequently enrolled in a drafting class, which augmented her artistic attributes. That led Pauline to a professional career as a draftsperson. She started in the mid-1960s, working for small independent contractors ("job shops"), which allowed Mom to take summers off to be home with her children. Once all of Pauline's children were grown, in the late 1970s, she hired in with General Electric on a full-time basis, where she produced technical drawings and engineering change orders. Pauline retired from GE in the early 1990s.
Upon retirement, Pauline traveled often to Southern California where all of her sons and grandchildren lived, spending long periods of time, helping to raise her beloved grandchildren. In 1998, Pauline and Pep relocated to Leisure World, Seal Beach, and enjoyed together their tight-knit family, until 2005, when Pep passed away after a lengthy illness. Less than two years later, Pauline met the second love of her life, George Dominique of Long Beach, CA, at a dance. Pauline and George enjoyed many years together, dancing and traveling extensively, making the most of their golden years.
Pauline is survived by her sons, Joseph D. (Karen) Savoni, Gregory L. (Analyn) Savoni and Charles F. (Virginia) Savoni, by three grandchildren, Jessica Savoni, Julia Savoni and Samantha Savoni, by her life companion of her golden years, George, by her sister, Leandra (Andrew) Theodore, by two nieces, Maria (Robert) Schafer and Claudia Theodore, and by her sister-in-law, Louise Cardell (Pep's sister). Pauline was predeceased less than twelve months from her passing by her loving grandson "Joey," Joseph Robert Savoni. Earlier, Pauline was predeceased by her parents, by her husband Pep, by Pep's sister, Mary Marcellino (and by Mary's husband, Joseph Marcellino), by her niece, Lisa Theodore, and by sister-in-law Louise's husband, Anthony Cardell.
Pauline will always be remembered as a devoted wife, as a cheerful, energetic life-companion, as a loving mother/grandmother/sister/aunt, and as a supportive, caring friend. Pauline's smile would brighten every room she entered. Pauline was a terrific cook, particularly with southern Italian cuisine. We will never again have pasta, sauce, meatballs, sausage and lasagna quite as good as what Pauline would make. Her chicken cacciatore was unparalleled. Pauline had an excellent sense of fashion, and she made sure her hairdo and hair color were just right. (She wanted to look good out there on the dance floor with George!) Pauline enjoyed watching baseball and other sports on TV with George and her son, Gregory, by her side. They would root on the Los Angeles Dodgers and California Angels, and Pauline was consumed by the World Series (no matter which teams were involved) as well as by the Winter and Summer Olympic Games. We all will miss our mother and dear Pauline, but we are at peace knowing she enjoyed a full, long and wonderful life.
Pauline's funeral services will be held Saturday January 18, 2020 at All Souls Mortuary, 4400 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807. Public visitation at All Souls Mortuary will begin at 11:00 a.m. The casket shall close, and eulogies shall begin, at 11:30 am, followed first, by a funeral mass at 1:00 p.m. (at the All Souls Chapel) and then, second, an on-site interment. After interment, reception and refreshments will ensue at 3:30 p.m. in Clubhouse 3, Room 3 of Leisure World Seal Beach.
In lieu of flowers, "tribute" donations can be made online to , , "In Memory Of" Pauline Savoni.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020