Pauline Harley

Pauline Harley Obituary
Vestal - Following a short illness, Pauline was admitted to Mercy House hospice on Jan. 27th and passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2020.

She was predeceased by her parents, William and Mary Hawrylishyn; also her sister and brother-in-law, Jennie and Robert Kage. She is survived by her nieces, Bonnie Lacey and Jenny Ceccherelli (John), and nephew, Robert Kage (Margaret). Her surviving grand nieces and nephews include Amy Bibliowicz, Kelly Kage, Brandon, Kage, Michael Ceccherelli, Anthony Ceccherelli, and Gregory Ceccherelli.

She was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Endwell. She spent many years working at EJ in Endicott and then retired from GE in Westover. She and her sister, Jennie, loved to travel. Their favorite destinations included Sanibel Island in Florida, Las Vegas, and Hawaii. Pauline was an excellent cook and especially loved to bake. Pauline's best friends included Margie Yacos and Mary Tresh. They were friends for over 70 years.

Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to: Mercy House, 212 North McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
