Pauline (Yacura) Kreczko
Pauline (Yacura) Kreczko, 88 fell asleep in the Lord on Thursday morning, September 17, 2020, at Willow Point Nursing Home.
She was predeceased by her husband, John Kreczko, and was the surviving member of the Yacura family, Joe Yacura, Helen Gresko, Sue Dervay, Anne Dervay, Mary Nikula, and Verna Vokulich.
She is survived by two sons, Ken (Karen) Kreczko of Binghamton, Dave (Yvette) Kreczko of Albany, and many nieces and nephews.
She was an active member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church working at the many affairs and pirohi sales in the church hall.
A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated by the Very Rev. Protopresbyter James Dutko on Wednesday 10am at St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 292 Clinton Street, Binghamton where the family will receive friends Wednesday 9am at the church until the time of the service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Pauline's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, Central New York Chapter, 441 Kirkpatrick St. Syracuse, NY 13204.
.