Pauline M. Pullman
Coventry - Pauline M. Pullman, 94 of Coventry, passed away on October 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Willard Pullman and a Great-Grandson, Ethan Pullman. Pauline is survived by 2 sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas and Carolyn Tripple and Mark and Vanessa Pullman; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be announced in the spring by Root Funeral Home 23 N. Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com
