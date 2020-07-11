Pauline Micalizzi, 87, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5th. Pauline was the daughter of Harry and Lillian Levene. She resided for 77 years in Binghamton only moving to Johnson City in 2010. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, Joseph Micalizzi; her parents, Harry and Lillian Levene; sister, Geraldine Robst; brother Leo Levene; brother-in-laws, Nick Micalizzi and Donald Pratt; sister-in-laws Lorry and Nancy Micalizzi and nephew Robert Pratt. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Karen and Scott Jacobs, Thomas and Kim Micalizzi, Christine and Kevin Ciza; five grandchildren, Lauren, Justin and Shawn Micalizzi, Nicholas and Sarah Ciza; great grandson Dawson Homer; sister-in-law Antoinette Pratt; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Pauline enjoyed spending time with her family, hosting holiday meals, family trips to Ansco Lake and was an avid reader and walker. She was often seen by many on her long daily walks. She was always there to support her family and liked to attend her children's as well as grandchildren's activities. She worked for Ansco where she and Joseph first met, the Ramada Inn, and Felchar Manufacturing. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma and great grandma. She will be always loved and greatly missed. Services were private.Arrangements are by the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 main Street- Johnson City, New York.