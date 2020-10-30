1/1
Pauline Nadler "Polly" Grenis
1940 - 2020
Pauline "Polly" Nadler Grenis

Vestal - Pauline "Polly" Nadler Grenis of Vestal. Polly was born on November 19, 1940 in New York City and passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was predeceased by a loving grandmother, Doris Cohen, parents, Billie and Julius Nadler, and a daughter, Gayle Farman. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Grenis, son Peter (Tina) Grenis, son-in-law, Peter Farman, granddaughters, Lily Grenis, Claire Grenis, Kate Farman, Emma Farman and grandson, Henry Grenis. Also, her cousin, Dr. Neil Raff, whom she loved like a brother and his wife, Anne.

Polly adored her children and five grandchildren and had many interests including tennis, bridge, and entertaining at home. She spent thirty-five years serving the community as a volunteer beginning with co-chair of the 1st WSKG auction and a docent of the Roberson Museum, 17 years as a mediator for ACCORD, a 35 year member of Temple Concord and its Sisterhood Board, a trustee of the Temple Concord Board of Directors, a trustee of the Roberson Board and Secretary of the local chapter of Brandeis University Women which raises funds for their libraries and was President of the chapter for three years. She, along with her husband, owned Reldan Antiques for 32 years, doing shows throughout the northeast.

Polly graduated with a BA from Syracuse University, class of 1962, and an MA from Hunter College, class of 1963 and was as teacher in the Newburgh City School District. Donations in Polly's memory can be made to the charity of one's choice. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Polly's life will be held when possible at a later date. Kindly share your reflections of Polly on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home
326 Prospect St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-797-4612
