Pauline Polly Stevens
- - Polly, age 75, gained her wings the morning of March 15, 2019. She is predeceased by; her parents, Alfred Sr. and Eleanor, her sister Izzy, her brother, Alfred, Jr., and daughter, Donna, She is survived by; 3 sons: Paul, Keith and Kevin, a daughter, Nancy, 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren (step included). She was, and will continue to be loved, by many. Details for celebration of her life for family and friends will be available soon.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 1, 2019