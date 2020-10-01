Pavlos L. AlikakosBinghamton - Pavlos L. Alikakos, resident of Binghamton, NY died unexpectedly on September 30, 2020 at the age of 75.Pavlos is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Giannoula Alikakos; his children, Patricia and Justice Garraway, Helen and Brendan Steed, Tina and Robert Hall, and Dimitra and Bozidar Jelovac; his grandchildren; Anastasia, Yianni Pavlos, Xavier Speros, Demetri, Theron, and Niko. He is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends in Greece, Canada, America and other parts of the world.Pavlos was born in Vassiliki, Greece on December 24, 1944. He came to America in 1969 for a better life. He worked initially as a painter and painted many bridges that can be seen throughout the county. In 1974, he went back to Greece and married his wife Giannoula where they immediately returned to America and started their family. He had four beautiful daughters and six grandchildren. His passion was the restaurant industry, in which he was a part owner of the Tally Ho Pantry in Binghamton NY and Pancho's Pit in Johnson City NY. He was a hard worker, very generous and always thought of others before himself. In his early life he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Pavlos was also an avid soccer fan and loved to sport various baseball caps. He enjoyed ending his evenings watching Old Western films, old Greek movies and Planet Earth with his wife.He was loved and will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him; Pavlos was the life of the party.Pavlos was affiliated with the Greek Orthodox Church in Vassiliki, Sparta Greece. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the: Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Vestal NY.Funeral Services will be held Saturday 11 am at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 4121 O'Hara Drive, Vestal, Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends at church Saturday from 9:30 am until service time at 11 am.