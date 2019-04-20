Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Trinity
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Topa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl G. Topa


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pearl G. Topa Obituary
Pearl G. Topa

Binghamton - Pearl G. Topa, 95, of Binghamton, went to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Topa; daughters-in-law, Dorothy Topa and Karen Topa; parents, John and Antoinette Kocenko; and six siblings, Stella (Joe) Koziol, Lottie (Joe) Lawrence, Stephie (Henry) Walicke, John (Jennie) Kocenko, Robert Kocenko and Edward (Micki) Kocenko. She is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law, Richard Topa, Thomas (Mary) Topa; seven grandchildren and spouses, Richard Ulrick, Thomas (Jose LeBron) Topa, Keith (Liz) Topa, Kevin (Marsha) Topa, Matthew Topa, Allyson Topa, her little "peanut" Blake Topa; six great-grandchildren, Justin Ulrick, Courtney Ulrick, Seth Topa, Ruth Topa, Tristan Topa, Grayson Topa; great great granddaughter, Sophia Topa; sister, Josephine Vojtisek; sister-in-law, Sue Kocenko, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Pearl enjoyed spending time in her kitchen, which was always open for a meal or snack. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 am at Church of the Holy Trinity, Binghamton with burial in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 4 - 7 pm at J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., 150 Main St., Johnson City. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.jfricefuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now