|
|
Pearl G. Topa
Binghamton - Pearl G. Topa, 95, of Binghamton, went to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Topa; daughters-in-law, Dorothy Topa and Karen Topa; parents, John and Antoinette Kocenko; and six siblings, Stella (Joe) Koziol, Lottie (Joe) Lawrence, Stephie (Henry) Walicke, John (Jennie) Kocenko, Robert Kocenko and Edward (Micki) Kocenko. She is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law, Richard Topa, Thomas (Mary) Topa; seven grandchildren and spouses, Richard Ulrick, Thomas (Jose LeBron) Topa, Keith (Liz) Topa, Kevin (Marsha) Topa, Matthew Topa, Allyson Topa, her little "peanut" Blake Topa; six great-grandchildren, Justin Ulrick, Courtney Ulrick, Seth Topa, Ruth Topa, Tristan Topa, Grayson Topa; great great granddaughter, Sophia Topa; sister, Josephine Vojtisek; sister-in-law, Sue Kocenko, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Pearl enjoyed spending time in her kitchen, which was always open for a meal or snack. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 am at Church of the Holy Trinity, Binghamton with burial in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 4 - 7 pm at J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., 150 Main St., Johnson City. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.jfricefuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019