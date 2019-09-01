Services
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Crossroads of Life Church
18 Exchange St
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggi Rohmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggi A. Wesser Rohmann


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggi A. Wesser Rohmann Obituary
Peggi A. Wesser Rohmann

Chenango Forks - 12-1-68 8-28-19

Peggi A. Wesser Rohmann 50, of Chenango Forks, went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends. Peggi was born in Ithaca, NY on December 1, 1968. Peggi loved life and enjoyed being with her family and friends. One of her greatest joys was cooking. Which she often did with her good friends Danielle and Bunky.

Peggi was predeceased by her Father Robert Wesser and her Husband Troy Rohmann. She is survived by her fiance' Ted Statts, Chenango Forks, Daughters Danielle Starks and Nichole Wesser. Troy's Children Troy and Tiffany Rohmann. Her Mother Marie Wesser, Windsor NY, Sister, Billie Jo and Douglas Layman, Windsor. Her Brother Jerry Wesser and Tina Ruzzika, Ohio, 12 Grandchildren, Several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and many Life long friends.

Services will be held Saturday, September 14th at 1:00 pm at the Crossroads of Life Church, 18 Exchange St Binghamton NY. A gathering will follow at the Binghamton Eagles Club 104 Bevier St.Binghamton NY. ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES 196 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON NEW YORK
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 1 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
Download Now