Peggi A. Wesser Rohmann
Chenango Forks - 12-1-68 8-28-19
Peggi A. Wesser Rohmann 50, of Chenango Forks, went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends. Peggi was born in Ithaca, NY on December 1, 1968. Peggi loved life and enjoyed being with her family and friends. One of her greatest joys was cooking. Which she often did with her good friends Danielle and Bunky.
Peggi was predeceased by her Father Robert Wesser and her Husband Troy Rohmann. She is survived by her fiance' Ted Statts, Chenango Forks, Daughters Danielle Starks and Nichole Wesser. Troy's Children Troy and Tiffany Rohmann. Her Mother Marie Wesser, Windsor NY, Sister, Billie Jo and Douglas Layman, Windsor. Her Brother Jerry Wesser and Tina Ruzzika, Ohio, 12 Grandchildren, Several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and many Life long friends.
Services will be held Saturday, September 14th at 1:00 pm at the Crossroads of Life Church, 18 Exchange St Binghamton NY. A gathering will follow at the Binghamton Eagles Club 104 Bevier St.Binghamton NY. ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES 196 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON NEW YORK
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 1 to Sept. 13, 2019