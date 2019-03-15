|
Peggy A. Sindoni
Binghamton - Peggy A. Sindoni, 47, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019. She was predeceased by her father James Pittsley, Jr., daughter Anisa Davidson and sister Katherine Williams.
She is survived by her children Erin Sindoni, Matthew Sindoni, Nicholas Sindoni, Christopher Alexander and Kyra and Felecia Davidson; her mother and step-father Pam & Dan Hrechko; siblings Duane & Dee Briggs, James Pittsley III and Susan, Joseph & Tammy Pittsley; her longtime partner Spencer Davidson. We would like to send a special thank you to Uncle Dennis.
At Peggy's request there will be no funeral services.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019