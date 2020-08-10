1/
Peggy Ann Tomasky
Candor - Peggy Ann Tomasky, 71, of Candor NY, passed away Monday August 10, 2020. Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Paul Tomasky. She is survived by her daughter, Veronica Kirk; a step-daughter, Sharon Hill; two sisters, Evelyn Scott, Mary Zimmer; two brothers and sisters-in-law, James (Diane) Hover, Donald (Betty) Hover; a brother-in-law, Wallace Tomasky; dear friends, Lloyd (Bonnie) Quick, Marge Quick. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Smith Valley Cemetery. Condolences may be made to Peggy's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
