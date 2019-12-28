|
|
Peggy E. Shirek
Binghamton - Peggy Severance Shirek, age 66, of Binghamton, N.Y. passed peacefully on December 25, 2019. She was born on December 19, 1953 in Binghamton, N.Y. to Russell and Gertrude Severance. She attended Binghamton North High School and graduated from SUNY Broome Community College. Peggy had a quick wit and a kind, fun-loving heart with a soft spot for the elderly and her canine companion, Sandy. She was a skilled seamstress and crafter who also enjoyed spending time at the family cottage on the Susquehanna River. She is survived by her husband, John Muniak, her son, James Bannister, her sister and brother-in-law, Marlene and John Bednash, her nieces, Hillary Thornley, Tiffany Kantrowitz, Ceccily Bednash, Brittany Bednash, and great-nephew and niece, Elliott and Mila Kantrowitz. She is also survived by her dear friend, Sandy Pourby, and family friends, Robert Archie, and Ron and Cheryl Schreiber. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2019 from 11am until 12pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Service will follow at 12pm at the funeral home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020