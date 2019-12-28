Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Shirek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy E. Shirek


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy E. Shirek Obituary
Peggy E. Shirek

Binghamton - Peggy Severance Shirek, age 66, of Binghamton, N.Y. passed peacefully on December 25, 2019. She was born on December 19, 1953 in Binghamton, N.Y. to Russell and Gertrude Severance. She attended Binghamton North High School and graduated from SUNY Broome Community College. Peggy had a quick wit and a kind, fun-loving heart with a soft spot for the elderly and her canine companion, Sandy. She was a skilled seamstress and crafter who also enjoyed spending time at the family cottage on the Susquehanna River. She is survived by her husband, John Muniak, her son, James Bannister, her sister and brother-in-law, Marlene and John Bednash, her nieces, Hillary Thornley, Tiffany Kantrowitz, Ceccily Bednash, Brittany Bednash, and great-nephew and niece, Elliott and Mila Kantrowitz. She is also survived by her dear friend, Sandy Pourby, and family friends, Robert Archie, and Ron and Cheryl Schreiber. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2019 from 11am until 12pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Service will follow at 12pm at the funeral home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now