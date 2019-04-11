|
|
Peggy L. Merwin
Greene, NY - God received another special angel on Tuesday ,April 9, 2019. Peggy Buchanan Merwin, 48 of Greene, NY and formerly of Susquehanna, PA was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend too so many.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth & Marcia Buchanan Jr.; brother Kenneth George Buchanan III; and mother-in-law Bonny Barber.
Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 19 years Paul Merwin Jr.; loving children Duane Consla Jr. (Shelby), Macy Consla (Demid), and Adam Merwin; she is also survived by her loving sister and brother, Lona Kurtz (Eddie) & Jason Buchanan (Michelle); father-in-law Paul L. Merwin Sr.; brothers and sisters-in-law Chris Merwin (Kim), Paula Merwin (Gary) and Jolene Merwin; several beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Peggy enjoyed Bingo and time at the casino. But most of all, she loved her time with her family and friends. She especially treasured the moments with her children.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 4pm at the Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave. Susquehanna, PA.
Interment will be in the Lanesboro Cemetery, Lanesboro, PA at a later date.
The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2 to 4pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 11, 2019