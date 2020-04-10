Services
Peggy L. Towner Cooper


1972 - 2020
Peggy L. Towner Cooper Obituary
Peggy L. Towner Cooper

Horseheads,NY - Peggy L. Towner Cooper Age 47 of Horseheads, NY formerly of St. Joseph,PA and Clarks Summit,PA passed away on Wednesday April 8, 2020 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Peggy was born on November 18, 1972 in Johnson City, NY the daughter of the late Craig and Renee Kull Towner. She grew up in the St. Joseph area and graduated from Montrose High School Class of 1991. She worked for Dick's Sporting Goods as a Trainer for many years . Peggy married her husband Kevin on May 21,1996 in Las Vegas and they recently celebrated 23 years of marriage. Peggy loved her family very much and treasured the time she spent with them. Peggy is survived by her husband Kevin L. Cooper ; her son Nicholas Cooper of Horseheads,NY ; sister: Mary Jones and Mike Reardon of Binghamton, NY; brother and sister-in-law: Damon and Kathleen Towner of Kirkville,NY ; twin sister and brother-in-law: Patty and Chris Lewis of Brackney,PA ; step father-in-law: David Barrett of Campville,NY; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Sandi and Anthony Guarnieri of Mentor, Ohio , Patricia and Jack Sandvick of San Jose, CA , and Richard and Karen Cooper of Illinois; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins . The family would like to thank Elcor Nursing Home for taking special care of Peggy . A Special Thank You to Tammy and Carolyn and her good friend/roommate Dorothy. Due to The Corona Virus Pandemic Funeral Services for Peggy will be announced at a later time. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com . Those wishing may remember Peggy through donations to your local Humane Society or The Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
