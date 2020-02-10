|
|
Penny Gleason Benedict
Penny Gleason Benedict went to rest in the arms of the Lord February 7th, 2020 at age 55. She's survived by her daughter Desiree (Joseph) Belles, sons Jesse and Joshua Benedict, parents John and Marlene Gleason, brothers James, Patrick, and Michael Gleason, and her loving boyfriend Jason Bender. The family would like to specially thank Marnie, Teri and Patrick Gleason for their help with the celebration of life. Per Penny's wishes there will be no service. Please send any donations to ACS. Arrangements by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020