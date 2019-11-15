Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Resources
More Obituaries for Penny Messersmith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penny Messersmith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Penny Messersmith Obituary
Penny Messersmith

Johnson City - Penny Rose (Van Scyoc) Messersmith, 48, of Johnson City, NY, passed away November 10, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Dennis Messersmith, and her father Charles Van Scyoc. She is survived by her mother Shirlyn Van Scyoc, 2 Step-sons Kiel & Anthony Messersmith, a brother Dallas Van Scyoc, 2 sisters, Tina & Brandy Van Scyoc & 4 nephews. Arrangements are pending & under the care of The J.F. Rice Funeral Home. Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Penny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -