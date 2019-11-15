|
|
Penny Messersmith
Johnson City - Penny Rose (Van Scyoc) Messersmith, 48, of Johnson City, NY, passed away November 10, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Dennis Messersmith, and her father Charles Van Scyoc. She is survived by her mother Shirlyn Van Scyoc, 2 Step-sons Kiel & Anthony Messersmith, a brother Dallas Van Scyoc, 2 sisters, Tina & Brandy Van Scyoc & 4 nephews. Arrangements are pending & under the care of The J.F. Rice Funeral Home. Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019