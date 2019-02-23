Resources
More Obituaries for Penny PenDell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penny PenDell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Penny PenDell Obituary
Penny PenDell

Ormond Beach, FL - Penny PenDell, just shy of his 86th birthday of Ormond Beach, FL., formerly of Endwell, NY, passed away on February 18th 2019 after a brief illness. He is predeceased by his mother and step-father Dorothy and Rod Sprague, his son Scott PenDell and his step-son Jeff Deskewies. He is survived by his wife Beverly PenDell, step-son Mike Deskewies, step-daughter Connie (Steve) Heckle, daughter in law Angela Deskewies, daughter in law Tracie PenDell, grandaughter Teagan PenDell, sister Pat Swartwood, brother Ron (Frances) Sprague and several nieces and nephews. He graduated from Johnson City High School and served in the US Army 82nd Airborne during the Korean War. He retired from Chenango Valley School District after 30 years of teaching. His passions were investing in the stock market and fishing. We will miss his laughter and wit. Donations in Penny's name can be made to the Johnson City Masonic Lodge or the Scottish Rite.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.