Ormond Beach, FL - Penny PenDell, just shy of his 86th birthday of Ormond Beach, FL., formerly of Endwell, NY, passed away on February 18th 2019 after a brief illness. He is predeceased by his mother and step-father Dorothy and Rod Sprague, his son Scott PenDell and his step-son Jeff Deskewies. He is survived by his wife Beverly PenDell, step-son Mike Deskewies, step-daughter Connie (Steve) Heckle, daughter in law Angela Deskewies, daughter in law Tracie PenDell, grandaughter Teagan PenDell, sister Pat Swartwood, brother Ron (Frances) Sprague and several nieces and nephews. He graduated from Johnson City High School and served in the US Army 82nd Airborne during the Korean War. He retired from Chenango Valley School District after 30 years of teaching. His passions were investing in the stock market and fishing. We will miss his laughter and wit. Donations in Penny's name can be made to the Johnson City Masonic Lodge or the Scottish Rite.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019