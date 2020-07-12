1/
Penny Susan Carpenter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Penny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Penny Susan Carpenter

Vestal - Penny Susan Carpenter of Vestal, NY, returned to her Father in Heaven on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 59 after an unyielding battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

Penny was born to parents Gordon and Genevieve Carpenter on March 21, 1961 in Binghamton, NY. She grew up as the youngest of four and attended Binghamton North High School and Broome Community College. Siblings Deb Bauer (Sam), Patti Hardy (Alan), and Jeff Carpenter (Cheri).

Penny is survived by her dearest daughter, Jennie Harrington; her oldest son, Vincent Mastronardi (Jen); son Trevor Mastronardi (Melissa) and youngest daughter Kimberly Harrington.

Penny will be highly remembered for being a devoted foster parent, and adoptive parent to many children to which she loved and cared for dearly. Samuel, Michael, and Jonas Wager (adopted siblings). Bryce Avery, Brittany Staley, Sierra Evans (foster siblings). Jasmine Slater, and Cheyenne Hymes (foster siblings). And many other short-term foster care children.

As to be expected, Penny also has many grandchildren - Gabriel (father of great grandchild on the way), Molly, Leann, Arianna, Hunter, Giovanni, Michael and Elliette. Numerous influential aunts, uncles, cousins. Beloved nieces and nephews, favorite nephew Jerry Michael. Special mention, Leslie Brown, a childhood friend, for his never-ending love and support. His flowers always cheered her heart and made her smile. To Diane Rolison for her love and much needed hugs! And all those at the Mercy House of Endicott and Wilson Hospital for their prayers and comfort.

A private graveside service will be held in her honor on July 15, 2020 at Chenango Valley Cemetery for family and close friends. Burial will be under the director of the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved