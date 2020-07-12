Penny Susan Carpenter



Vestal - Penny Susan Carpenter of Vestal, NY, returned to her Father in Heaven on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 59 after an unyielding battle with Pancreatic Cancer.



Penny was born to parents Gordon and Genevieve Carpenter on March 21, 1961 in Binghamton, NY. She grew up as the youngest of four and attended Binghamton North High School and Broome Community College. Siblings Deb Bauer (Sam), Patti Hardy (Alan), and Jeff Carpenter (Cheri).



Penny is survived by her dearest daughter, Jennie Harrington; her oldest son, Vincent Mastronardi (Jen); son Trevor Mastronardi (Melissa) and youngest daughter Kimberly Harrington.



Penny will be highly remembered for being a devoted foster parent, and adoptive parent to many children to which she loved and cared for dearly. Samuel, Michael, and Jonas Wager (adopted siblings). Bryce Avery, Brittany Staley, Sierra Evans (foster siblings). Jasmine Slater, and Cheyenne Hymes (foster siblings). And many other short-term foster care children.



As to be expected, Penny also has many grandchildren - Gabriel (father of great grandchild on the way), Molly, Leann, Arianna, Hunter, Giovanni, Michael and Elliette. Numerous influential aunts, uncles, cousins. Beloved nieces and nephews, favorite nephew Jerry Michael. Special mention, Leslie Brown, a childhood friend, for his never-ending love and support. His flowers always cheered her heart and made her smile. To Diane Rolison for her love and much needed hugs! And all those at the Mercy House of Endicott and Wilson Hospital for their prayers and comfort.



A private graveside service will be held in her honor on July 15, 2020 at Chenango Valley Cemetery for family and close friends. Burial will be under the director of the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home.









