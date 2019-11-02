|
|
Perry D. Williamson
Binghamton - Perry D. Williamson, a longtime fixture on Binghamton radio known on air as Rick Perry, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was 78. Born in Johnson City, a graduate of Vestal High School, Perry served in the U.S. Army from 1963-66. After graduating from Army Information School, he was stationed in North Württemberg, Germany, as a journalist for the USAACOM Chronicle and contributor to the Military Police Journal. He worked as program director and announcer at many local radio stations, including WENE, WINE, WMRV, WEBO and WYOS. He appeared as "the Wake-Up Man" on WINR in the early 1970s, and his show was top rated. Perry was last heard on the air on WYOS (We're Your Oldies Station). He retired from Citadel Broadcasting in 2006. A man of many passions and hobbies, Perry loved listening to and collecting music as well as creating radio-worthy playlists. He was passionate about technology and gadgetry; he owned an early personal computer, a 1980s Radio Shack TRS-80. He loved reading sci-fi and watching classic movies on Turner Classic Movies. His greatest enthusiasm was for astronomy: He owned a telescope, watched every NASA launch and traveled around the country to visit observatories and meteor crater sites. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, the former Barbara Hendrickson; daughters Kathryn and Heather (Danny Schwartz); son Jeff; granddaughter Kyndra; brother Pastor John A. Williamson; and nieces Amy Crawford, Karen Payne and their children. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 2pm, at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St., Johnson City. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1pm until the time of the service at Barber Memorial Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kopernik Observatory & Science Center, 698 Underwood Rd, Vestal, NY 13850 or the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019