Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
306 Odell Avenue
Endicott, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Church,
306 Odell Avenue
Endicott, NY
View Map
Perry Noce Obituary
Perry Noce

Endicott - Perry Noce, 74, of Endicott, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019. He was predeceased by parents Natale and Carmela and a brother Carlo. He is survived by a brother Franco Noce; sister in law Antonietta Noce; a niece and nephew Carla (Daniel) Noce-Liburdi and Richard Noce. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church and along with his nephew Richard owned and operated Carlo Noce Imported Cars, Vestal. Perry will always be remembered for his expertise in servicing classic Italian/British sports cars, along with his hard work and dedication. A very special thank you to the staff at UHS Dialysis Vestal office and UHS Wilson CVICU for the warm, compassionate care they always provided. Our sincere gratitude to family friends Dr. Owais Ahmed and Dr. Michail Vitellas for watching over Perry with special attention and the best care possible.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday 12 pm at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 306 Odell Avenue, Endicott. The family will receive friends at church Friday from 11 am until Mass time at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to St. Anthony's of Padua Church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
