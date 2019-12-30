|
Vestal - Perry William Baumlin, son of Mabel Perry Baumlin and William E. Baumlin, born in Perth Amboy, NJ on June 2, 1920, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in His heavenly home, that house not made with hands, on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Perry was predeceased by his parents; brother John C. Baumlin; first wife of 52 years J. Clarice Baumlin; second wife of 12 years Jean M. Ball Baumlin; great granddaughter Patyn Nowak and brother in law Robert O. Fiedler. He is survived by 5 sons and daughters in law William (Bill) and Susan; Brett and Barbara; Craig and Susan; Reid and Debra; Eric; 6 grandsons; 6 granddaughters; 12 great grandchildren; sister Doris Fiedler; several nieces and nephews. Perry served nearly 4 years in the US Army during World War II in the 11th Armored Division, a part of Gen. George S. Paton's 3rd Army where he was a sergeant in Division Headquarters. He was in the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Austria. His division liberated the Nazi Death Camp at Mauthausen in Austria. After the war he returned home to a job in the Ansco Camera Plant on Emma St. in Binghamton where he served a 4 year apprenticeship as a tool and die-maker. In 1955 he joined IBM as a tool and model maker. In 1964 he became Manager of the Model Shop in the Glendale Laboratory and later as Project Manager of Modeling Services, retiring in 1982. He also served 6 years on the Vestal Central School District Board of Education. Perry lived in Vestal for 64 years before moving in with his son. Perry was a member of the Primitive Methodist Church in Johnson City, NY having attended there since being enrolled in its Sunday School in June of 1931 and being President of the Men's Sunday School Class for several years. Perry was also a member and past Master of the Vestal Masonic Lodge. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, at 12:00PM, at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00am until the time of the service at the Barber Memorial Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Perry's name to the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020