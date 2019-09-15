|
|
Pershing Lewis (Lou) Casella
Endwell - Lou Casella passed away peacefully September 13 with his beloved wife at his side. He was the son of Luigi and Rosina (Ottato) Casella of Binghamton. Lou was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School and Hartwick College where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Psychology. He received his Master's degree from University of Scranton. Lou spent the majority of his career at Union-Endicott School District where he first served as a school psychologist. During his employment at UE, he assumed several administrative positions primarily dealing with special education and children with special needs. He retired as the Director of Pupil Personnel Services. Lou was an active man who very much enjoyed the golf leagues and tennis leagues he played in for over 40 years, as well as playing bocce ball with "The Boys of Summer". Finally, he was a champion billiards player having won a gold medal in the Senior Division of the Empire State Games after winning the silver medal the previous year. He also enjoyed going to the movies, live theater and watching Syracuse Basketball. Among his favorites things were pasta in any form, chocolate candy and lemon meringue pie, in that order. But nothing was more important to Lou than his wife, daughters, grandchildren and sons-in-law. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and attending events involving his grandchildren. He was selfless in his devotion to them. Kind and compassionate, Lou was always and forever a gentleman. He is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Spinelli, devoted children, Jacquelyn (Peter) Newman of Endwell and Tricia (Christopher) Evans of Guilderland; grandsons Peter, Andrew, Louis Newman and Alexander Evans and granddaughter Marissa Evans; sister Alice (Casella) Murphy; sister-in-law Anita (Pelino) Casella and many dear nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brothers Benjamin and Charles Casella and sister Mary (Casella) Feichtel. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus for the wonderful care and friendship they offered to Lou during his four month stay. A special thank-you to Melissa and Dan. Our family would like to express our deep gratitude to everyone at Mercy House of the Southern Tier who was involved in the care of Lou and the caring for his family. You were truly a blessing to us. A Funeral Mass will be offered at The Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis St. Endwell on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:00am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main Street, Johnson City on Tuesday, September 17 from 4:00-7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 M. McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760, or to a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019