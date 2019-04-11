|
Peter B. Hager
Masonville - Pete Hager passed away peacefully on the morning of April 8, 2019.
Friends may call from 5:00-8:00pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney. A memorial service followed by a luncheon will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, April 26th at the Masonville Federated Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pete's name to the Future Farmers of America or your local S.P.C.A.
Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 11, 2019