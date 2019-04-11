Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Masonville Federated Church
Masonville - Pete Hager passed away peacefully on the morning of April 8, 2019.

Friends may call from 5:00-8:00pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney. A memorial service followed by a luncheon will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, April 26th at the Masonville Federated Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pete's name to the Future Farmers of America or your local S.P.C.A.

Share condolences with the family online at www.landersfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 11, 2019
